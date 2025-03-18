MC seals Mohali Golf Range over 13-lakh property tax dues

The local municipal corporation on Monday sealed the Mohali Golf Range for defaulting on payment of ₹13 lakh owed as property tax for four years. Several notices were issued as reminders, but the dues remain pending, said Mohali MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh. (HT Photo)

Notably, the property tax, in addition to water supply collection charges, is one of the key revenue generators for the municipal corporation (MC).

According to officials, Mohali Golf Range had not paid property tax for financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“Several notices were issued as reminders, but the dues remain pending. We cannot allow anyone to cause loss to the government. Laws are the same for everyone. We will take strict action against all chronic defaulters,” said Parminder Pal Singh, MC commissioner.

Another senior officer said many prominent clubs in the city were also under MC radar for paying tax under the wrong category. “A prominent club, which falls under the commercial club category, has been paying tax under the social club category despite being a huge chain, thus defaulting on over ₹50-lakh tax. We have repeatedly sent notices to the said club too and action will be initiated in case of non-payment,” an MC officer said.

Earlier in January, the civic body had sent sealing notices to 14 serial defaulters of commercial property tax in Mohali. These included showrooms in Phases 1, 2, 3B2 and 6.

Before shortlisting them, the civic body had issued over 200 notices to defaulters in October 2024, repeating them in December. Defaulters in the commercial segment collectively owe MC crores in property tax.

The list of government defaulters also runs long, with PWD yet to pay around ₹3 lakh, the excise and taxation department owing MC ₹2 lakh, commando complex around ₹1 crore, crime branch over ₹2.5 lakh and the labour department ₹3 lakh.

MC rakes in record ₹42 crore in property tax

Nearing the end of financial year 2024-25, MC has collected a record ₹42 crore as property tax, with more collection anticipated by the end of March.

After earning ₹36 crore against the target of ₹35 crore in the last financial year; MC had raised the target to ₹41 crore this year, which has been achieved. In fiscal 2025-26, MC aims to bring in a sizeable ₹50 crore from property tax.

There are around 5,800 commercial properties, 38,000 residential properties and 2,000 industrial properties in the city under the civic body.

Meanwhile, MC is also conducting a door-to-door survey to verify properties randomly to ascertain that taxpayers are paying the correct amount.

“As property tax is paid on self-assessment basis, MC has started verifying whether the correct amount is being paid, as some commercial tax defaulters, including hospitals, hotels and petrol pumps, are suspected of paying less tax. MC teams are conducting field surveys,” an officer privy to the development said.

MC had granted a 10% rebate to taxpayers till September 2024. Those who failed to settle their dues will now be subject to penalties and interest on principal amount.

Defaulters can pay the property tax with 10% penalty till March 31, after which they will have to pay 20% penalty on the total amount, along with an additional 18% interest on the outstanding sum.