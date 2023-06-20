MC teams raze 30 encroachments on green belt, govt land

In a major action against encroachments, municipal corporation teams razed 30 encroachments on Monday from the green belt alongside old GT road, near Sherpur Chowk, and government land near the entry of Gandhi Nagar market.

Civic body appreciated the residents who have installed compost plants at their homes. (HT Files)

Officials said that although an anti-encroachment drive was organised earlier to remove encroachments from the green belt, slum dwellers had established their sheds at the site again.

Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj and Tehbazari inspector Sunil Kumar said that around two dozen encroachments were removed from the site. They added that the MC staff is keeping a vigil in the area to stop the encroachments.

The civic body team razed around half a dozen encroachments from government land near the entry of Gandhi Nagar market. Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain and superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said that the encroachments were in the form of sheds, cycle stands etc. The encroachers have also been warned of strict action if they encroach on the government land again.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised by civic body to free the green belts and government land. Teams of the corporation have also been directed to take strict action against the encroachments. MC urges residents to install compost plants

Aimed at encouraging the residents to process wet waste into compost, the civic body appreciated the residents who have installed compost plants at their homes.

MC zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary, along with MC officials, visited the home of Rajinder Singh Kalra on Monday. Kalra has been processing organic waste to make compost.

A resident of Bank Colony in ward number 25, Kalra uses the compost for the plants in his house.

Chaudhary said that the visit was scheduled under “Mera shehar, mera maan” campaign. Under this, the civic body has been urging the residents to segregate wet and dry waste and to process the wet waste. She added that Kalra should serve as an example for others.

She said that MC teams have been spreading awareness among the residents regarding the processing of wet waste into compost.

Similarly, zone A team of MC health branch organised an awareness drive and urged the residents to process the wet waste into home compost. The team also distributed around 200 bags of organic compost among the residents and felicitated Vipra Kale for processing household wet waste into compost.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that regular awareness drives are being organised in the city to encourage the residents to segregate wet and dry waste.