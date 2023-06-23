Chandigarh MC to expand tertiary treated water network

In an effort to save potable water, municipal corporation (MC) will start the project to expand tertiary treated water connections across the city. The project will be taken up at a cost of ₹97.25 crore.

An aerial view of the sewage treatment plant at Maloya. (HT Photo)

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the civic body will float tenders in July to expand the 400-km network to 450 km, especially in southern sectors, industrial areas and to green covers in the city.

Through tertiary treatment, sewerage water is made suitable for irrigation through chemical treatment and sedimentation process. It is the final stage of wastewater cleaning process to make it suitable for irrigation and related activities. The treated water’s bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD) should be less than 10 mg.

Use of tertiary water for agriculture and related activities is out of the main objectives of the City Water Action Plan (CWAP) as it will reduce dependence on ground and potable water.

“MC had started laying tertiary water pipelines in 1990 and initially covered sectors 1 to 12, and 16. Currently, almost 80% of the sectors have been covered and the remaining will get tertiary water through the CWAP. At present, 10 MGD (million gallons per day) of it is being used to maintain parks, green belts and fountains. It is also being supplied to a few houses. Plans are in place to expand the network so as to increase the treated water’s utilisation to 20 MGD,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“By increasing the supply to 20 MGD, MC plans to increase the water’s consumption. The city has a multiple open spaces, parks and houses with big lawns, where water is required for irrigation. As many as 680 parks and green belts are using tertiary treated water and after expansion, water will be supplied to all of the 1,800 parks in the city. Also, the under-construction public toilets are being given dual pumping so that TT water can be used,” Mitra added.

The MC chief further said that they are also motivating eligible houses to get TT water connections so that potable water can be saved.

With increase in TT water supply, the civic body will save around 10 to 12 million gallons of potable water every day, which is being used in industries and for maintaining lawns and parks. As per MC records, 12.6 lakh residents consume 386 million litres water every day, amounting to 245 litres per capita per day.

Under the Water Bylaws, MC made tertiary water connections mandatory for all houses of 500 sq yards and above.

While around 7,000 houses are eligible for tertiary water connections, nearly 5,000 have been covered.

Mitra added that three of the five sewage treatment plants have been upgraded and work is underway at the remaining two.

