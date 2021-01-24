MC polls: Development issues matter in Mohali’s ‘new’ sectors

For around 50,000 residents of sectors 76 to 80 under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), development issues matter the most in the upcoming Mohali municipal corporation elections.

Even though these sectors came up much after other zones in the city, lack of basic amenities has been a major grouse for the residents.

People have become used to the damaged roads, non-functional streetlights, badly maintained parks and stray animals on the loose.

Schools, markets and community centres had been planned but no projects have been initiated.

“We have decided to vote for candidates who will assure us of proper development of the area. Despite our repeated requests to carry out development works, GMADA does not take any action,” said MP Singh, president of the Residents’ Welfare and Development Committee, Sector 79.

The committee’s requests for a school, dispensary, community centre and local bus service have remained unheard.

Sampooran Singh, president of the Sector 78 Resident Welfare Association, said he felt he was living in a village and not in a city as roads in the area were badly damaged and parks had wild overgrowth. “Streetlights are missing too. We are requesting the party candidates to assure us that they will prioritise development and basic amenities of our area,” he said.

Most of the roads in these sectors have not been recarpeted for several years. Stray cattle too were accident risks with neither GMADA nor the MC taking any initiatives to keep the animals off roads.

No action has been taken against the owners of these animals that are actually domesticated but let loose to graze in parks or areas close to main roads.

There is no market in Sector 80, and people have to travel a considerable distance to get regular supplies. The mini market in Sector 79 has no toilets for shopkeepers, residents complain.