Mehbooba launches scathing attack on BJP over ‘communal politics’

Former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP for its alleged “communal politics” and said that “Jinnah created one Pakistan, but the BJP want to divide India and create many more”. She was addressing a public meet at Vijaypur in Samba district.

She said she had witnessed many massacres like Chittisinghpora, Chatroo, Thakrai and killing of seven Hindus by terrorists in Baljarala, Kot Dhara and Nandimarg. “My father’s uncle and his cousin were killed by terrorists. I have seen in Surankote how 19 members of a family were killed by surrendered militants and some army men. We want this bloodshed to stop, but they don’t ,” she said.

“They (BJP) want to fester the dispute with Pakistan and engage in communal politics .Except communal politics, the BJP government doesn’t have anything for the common man,” said the former J&K chief minister.

“You don’t have roads, water and electricity for the people…we give electricity to entire country, but we don’t have it to irrigate our fields or water in our canals,” she added.

She said that Congress might have had committed many wrongs but they kept this nation safe and united. “Congress didn’t allow disintegration of the nation. They kept it safe and united all the communities but they (BJP) want to create division,” she said.

Mehbooba also took a swipe at BJP over the Hijab ban and said that the day won’t be far when they will ask entire Hindus to wear saffron coloured clothes only. The PDP chief is on a seven day visit to Jammu region.

