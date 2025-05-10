Menu Explore
Mehbooba, Mirwaiz call on India, Pak leaders for peace

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
May 10, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for restraint to prevent destruction. In a post on X Mirwaiz, who was not allowed to go to Jama Masjid today said: “As the threat of war intensifies and the loss of precious lives continues, deep sorrow and anxiety grips our hearts. Unfortunately, whenever tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the brunt which follows is primarily borne by the people of Jammu and Kashmir...”

Valley leaders, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday made fervent appeals to Indian and Pakistani leadership for de-escalation of the situation, stressing that people of J&K are bearing the brunt of the latest hostilities.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and president of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Friday. (AFP)
Mehbooba broke down and implored that for how long will the people of J&K suffer for no fault of theirs.

“What is the fault of the children and women that they are getting trapped in this crossfire? Be it Pulwama or Pahalgam, they remind us how they brought us close to destruction. Kargil, Pathankot, Pulwama or Pahalgam - military action treats symptoms, not the root cause of illness. It never provides a solution nor any consistent peace,” Mehbooba said during a press conference.

“I saw a child’s dead body in Poonch and the same situation from the other side. How long will people of J&K, especially the border areas, suffer the consequences? Till when our mothers lose their children,” she said.

