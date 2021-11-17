Mehbooba Mufti: BJP govt creating rift between Hindus, Muslims

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of polarising people ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing PDP workers at the party’s headquarters here on the penultimate day of her six-day visit to Jammu, Mehbooba said, “The biggest problem confronting the youth is unemployment, which the present government has failed to resolve. Farmers have been agitating for more than a year, but there is no one to listen to them. On the contrary, efforts are being made to polarise the people in the name of Hindu and Muslim.”

“This government only knows about Hindu-Muslim politics, which started from Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is the plan of this government to get votes,” she added.

“Similar attempts are being made here in Jammu to poison the society,” the PDP chief said.

She recalled how she grew up in Jammu in the house of a Hindu, but never felt any difference between a Hindu and a Muslim.

She advised the youth against falling prey to the BJP’s “machinations” in Jammu.

“Instead, you should ask them (BJP) about how many locals have got jobs in power projects and factories set up here following the abrogation of Article 370,” she said.