Mehndi artist held with 930g heroin in Ludhiana

A roadside mehndi artist, who had taken up drug peddling to supplement his income, was arrested with 930g heroin from the Lakkar Bazaar area on Wednesday.

The accused, Surinder Kumar, 30, of Jaitu village, Faridkot, was arrested during a raid in the Lakkar Bazaar area, following a tip-off. Apart from the large quantity of narcotics, around 45 empty pouches, and a small weighing machine was also recovered from the mehndi artist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, Kumar was staying near Gurudwara Dukhniwaran in Prem Nagar.

STF (Ludhiana range) in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “The accused has been supplying heroin for around four years. He already has three cases of drug peddling registered against him.”

“The accused works as a roadside mehndi artist, but was making little money so he started supplying heroin. He is also addicted to drugs,” said the inspector, adding that the accused’s mobile phone had also been seized.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act at the STF police station in Mohali.