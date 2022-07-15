Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana

Published on Jul 15, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

The showers brought much-needed relief from the sultry weather. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala’s maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius and Hisar’s maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius.

Punjab’s Gurdaspur recorded a high of 30.8 degrees Celsius while Patiala’s maximum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius and Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

