Mercury hits November highs in Dharamshala, Solan

With dry weather conditions prevailing, maximum temperatures remained above normal in parts of the Himachal. Dharamshala and Solan recorded their highest-ever November temperatures at 27.6° C and 29° C respectively on Sunday. Maximum temperatures remained above normal in parts of the Himachal. (File)

It comes a day after Una (33.4° C) and Keylong (20.5° C) recorded the highest temperatures ever in November on Saturday. Above normal temperatures were recorded at various stations across the state on Sunday. The highest maximum temperature of 35.5° C was recorded in Hamirpur.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said the weather was dry over the state during the last 24 hours and the average minimum and the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal. The weather department has predicted dry weather to continue in the state till November 7 so far.

The state has recorded a 100% rainfall deficit in November with no precipitation recorded so far. Notably, during the post-monsoon season (from October 1), Himachal has received only 0.7 mm precipitation till November 3 (Sunday).

Himachal witnessed a huge deficit in the amount of rainfall received during the month of October and the state experienced an exceptionally dry October this year as the rainfall levels were the third lowest on record since 1901.

According to IMD data, the state reported a staggering 97% deficit in precipitation, receiving only 0.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 25.1 mm.

During the monsoon season (June to September), the state received 18% deficit rainfall with a total 600.9 mm of actual rainfall against its normal 734.4 mm. Notably, the departure of the monsoon was delayed this year.

In June, Himachal received 46.2 mm against its normal value of 101.1 mm which was 54% lesser than its Long Period Average.