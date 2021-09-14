Mercury jumps six notches in Chandigarh

After rainy weather over the weekend, maximum temperature went up from 28.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 34.5 degrees on Monday, one degree above normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While chances for light rain will continue, temperature is likely to stay unchanged.

An IMD official said, “Temperature had gone down on Sunday due to cloudy weather and rain throughout the day, but it has jumped back to normal now. Light rain up to 20mm is expected for the next few days but it is unlikely that maximum temperature will fall down this much again.”

Minimum temperature also went up from 23.6 degrees on Sunday to 24.6 degrees on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35 degrees and 36 degrees while minimum temperature will hover between 25 degrees and 26 degrees.