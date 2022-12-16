Mercury plunges as Valley in grip of biting cold
Kashmir valley continued to witness dry weather and freezing night temperatures on Thursday with Pahalgam recording the season’s lowest at minus 5.6°C for the second time since December 7
Kashmir valley continued to witness dry weather and freezing night temperatures on Thursday with Pahalgam recording the season’s lowest at minus 5.6°C for the second time since December 7, an official of meteorological department (MeT) said.
All weather stations recorded sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir valley on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. “Against minus 5.3°C the previous night, the night temperature on Wednesday dropped to minus 5.6°C at Pahalgam during the night, which is two degrees below normal,” the official said.
The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a low of - 3.2°C, while the gateway to Kashmir in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a temperature of minus 3.6°C. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 3°C against minus 4°C on the previous night.
In Ladakh, the temperature was minus 10.6°C in Leh and minus 11.6°C in Kargil. The MeT has said that dry weather conditions will continue till December 22.
“The weather remained clear to partly cloudy. There is a forecast for dry weather, which is expected till December 22,” the statement said, adding that no significant weather system will affect the region till December 25.
Jammu and Bhaderwah recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1°C and 2°C.