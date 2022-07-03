Mercury rises to 34.8°C in Chandigarh amid weak monsoon activity

With the day remaining sunny for the most part, the city’s maximum temperature rose from 33.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday, one degree below normal.

While the monsoon activity remained subdued for the second day in a row after 72.9 mm rain on its arrival on Thursday, moderate to intense rain is again likely in the city on July 6, as per the initial observations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Until then, only light rain is expected.

Some parts of the city received around 4 mm rain on Saturday as well, while the rest of the city recorded high humidity.

The minimum temperature also went up from 25.6°C on Friday to 26.9°C on Saturday, two degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may rise further to 27°C.