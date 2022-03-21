Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury shoots past 35°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Mercury shoots past 35°C in Chandigarh

Over six degrees above normal, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday was the highest since 36.4°C on October 16, 2021.
Residents turning to ice-cream to beat the soaring temperature at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Continuing its upward streak, the maximum temperature shot up from 34.1°C on Saturday to 35.1°C on Sunday. With no immediate rain relief on the cards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the day temperature can rise as high as 37°C in the next few days.

Over six degrees above normal, the maximum temperature on Sunday was the highest since 36.4°C on October 16, 2021.

A fresh western disturbance will affect the region around March 23, but like the WDs earlier this month, it is unlikely to bring any rain.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 21.1°C on Saturday to 20.4°C on Sunday, but was still 6.8 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature is expected to rise to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP