Mercury soars above 30°C in March Punjab Agricultural University warns of possible heat stress to rabi crops

Maximum temperatures in the city have remained more than 5°C above normal over the past week, with the mercury already crossing 30°C in the first week of March — about 7-8°C higher than the levels recorded during the same period last year. Temp 7–8°C higher than same period last year. (HT Photo)

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.2°C, significantly higher than 25°C recorded on the same date last year. Weather data over the past few days also shows a similar trend. On March 5, the maximum temperature was 31.8°C compared to 22°C last year. On March 4, the temperature reached 30°C, while it was 21.6°C on the same day last year. On March 3, the maximum temperature was 28.8°C against 23.6°C last year. On March 2, it stood at 28°C compared to 23°C in 2025. On March 1, the maximum temperature was 27.8°C while last year it was 23.4°C.

Head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Paveneet Kaur, said the higher temperatures were primarily due to the absence of a western disturbance around this time of the year.

In view of the rising temperatures, PAU has issued an advisory for farmers, noting that above-normal temperature conditions were prevailing across the state. Both day and night temperatures have been observed about 5°C above normal and no immediate relief is expected in the coming days.

The varsity has warned that as rabi crops are approaching maturity, they could be adversely affected by heat stress due to abnormally high temperatures and increased water demand. Farmers should monitor crops for heat and water stress and provide need-based light irrigation from time to time, it said, adding that hot weather can be harmful for fruit crops and orchards, recommending proper moisture maintenance through irrigation.