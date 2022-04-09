Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury touches 39.6°C in Chandigarh in year’s new high
chandigarh news

Mercury touches 39.6°C in Chandigarh in year’s new high

At 39.6°C, the maximum temperature was 6.5 degrees above normal. As per IMD officials, this is a result of a continuous dry wave in the Chandigarh region
Parents and students braving the heat outside St Anne’s Convent School in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Continuing its upward trend, the maximum temperature in the city touched 39.6°C on Friday.

This is the highest the maximum temperature has gone this year as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and is likely to rise further in the coming days.

At 39.6°C, the maximum temperature was 6.5 degrees above normal. As per IMD officials, this is a result of a continuous dry wave in the region.

Within the first eight days of April, the temperature has already shot up to 39.6°C. (HT)

With no cloud cover or rainfall since March, the temperature is likely to continue to rise and may go up to 41°C, which was the highest day temperature recorded in the month of April in 2021. When the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is five degrees above normal, a heat wave is declared.

The minimum temperature meanwhile remained unchanged at 19.7°C, which is 2.4 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to cross the 40°C mark and even reach 41°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.

