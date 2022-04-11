Mercury up, daily power demand shoots up to 7,714 MW in Punjab
The rising mercury levels have led to power consumption soaring in the month of April, and to meet the demand, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has made 43% more electricity available to consumers in April 2022.
Power minister Harbhajan Singh on Sunday stated that the PSPCL has made 16,085 lakh units (LUs) power available from April 1 to April 9, which is 43% more in comparison to 11,206 LUs power available during last year’s corresponding period.
During April 2022, 8,758 MW was made available in comparison to 6,308 MW in April 2021. The PSPCL has, during this period, supplied 32 per cent more power within the state in addition to four times power supplied for banking outside the state. The maximum banking power the corporation has supplied is 1,044 MW in April, 791 MW more than the 253 MW of corresponding period last year.
The PSPCL has purchased 655 LUs power from power exchange in comparison to 186 LUs purchased in 2021 till April 9. This year, it catered to the peak demand of 7,714 MW on April 8, which is 1,659 MW more in comparison to the peak demand of 6,055 MW recorded on 9 last year.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing eight-hour uninterrupted supply to agriculture pump sets, and to all categories of consumers, including industry in the state, during the paddy season.
The PSPCL is focusing on maximum banking with other states. Since November last year, power is being supplied for banking and is being continued right up to April so that the 2,300 MW power can be received during the paddy season. He also said that during a meeting with the Union power minister, the central government has categorically assured supply of additional 20 lakh tonnes of coal to state thermal plants and additional 30 lakh tonnes to state IPPs, and allocation of additional power to Punjab. The PSPCL-owned Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand has not been operational since 2015. To restart the mine, dewatering is being done since last week and it will resume operations by June-end. This will further ensure adequate coal availability for paddy season, he added.
