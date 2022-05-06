Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose.
Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
But as of Thursday, only 31,546 have received the third shot, which is to be administered nine months after the second dose.
For starters, the central government had allowed healthcare and frontline workers, besides senior citizens with comorbidities, to receive the precautionary vaccine dose for free at government vaccination centres from January 10.
From March 16, even senior citizens without comorbidities were allowed to get the free third dose, while for the remaining adults, the drive started on April 10. But for them, the third dose is paid and available only at private health facilities, including Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Max Hospital in Phase 6 and Shalby Hospital in Phase 9.
For the third dose at private centres, the Union government had capped the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at ₹225 per dose, but allowed the centres to charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge.
However, the response remains tardy, as only 945 people in the 18-60 age group, 15,961 senior citizens, 2,904 healthcare workers and 11,736 frontline workers have so far received the third shot out of the 91,000 eligible.
Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali district, said, “People are not coming forward for the booster dose as it is paid. However, they must realise that it is crucial, as the protection provided by the first two doses decreases over time. As soon as one completes nine months after the third dose, they must get the precautionary dose for better immunity against the Covid-19 virus.”
Just 180 kids jabbed with first shot in 12-15 age group
The drive for the 12-15 age group is also moving at a snail’s pace. While 43,080 children are eligible for vaccination in this age group in Mohali, a lowly 180 have received the first dose and only 41 are fully vaccinated.
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the response could be poor due to the sweltering weather and also because the children were busy with exams. “We are hopeful that the drive will pick up during the summer break in schools,” she added.
Dr Kaur said children can visit any government health centre with their Aadhaar card for walk-in registration and vaccination.
Meanwhile, the response by the 15-18 age group is far more encouraging, as of the 50,872 children eligible for vaccination, 47,967 (94.2%) have been immunised once and 28,412 (55.8%) with both doses.
Tricity’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 33 again
Fluctuations in tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued on Thursday, as 33 people tested positive for the virus.
While the first two days of May saw the tricity reporting 19 cases each, the number spiked to 33 on Tuesday, before dropping to 18 on Wednesday and again shooting up to 33 on Thursday, highest in two months.
With 16 cases, Chandigarh led Thursday’s tally, followed by Panchkula with 11 and Mohali with six. The 11 cases in Panchkula were also the highest since February 27 when the district had reported 13 cases.
The infections in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 8, 9, 11, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 28, 33, 38, 44, 49 and Raipur Khurd.
The spike in tricity’s daily cases pushed its active caseload from 145 to 149 in the past 24 hours.
As many as 72 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 56 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters. After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees' failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday. In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
