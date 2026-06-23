‘Meri viksit vidhan sabha’ campaign: For ‘Viksit Haryana’ road map, MLAs to visit constituencies, says Saini

Announcing to launch “meri viksit vidhan sabha” campaign across all the 90-assembly segments of the state, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government has started working on “Viksit Haryana-2047” vision to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. The cabinet approved Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Rules-2026 in order to provide a complete regulatory system for the management and monitoring of horticulture nurseries in the state. (HT Photo)

“It is through this ‘my developed assembly constituency’ campaign that the journey towards a developed Haryana will begin from every assembly constituency,” Saini said addressing a press conference, adding that a road map for the next 20 years is being prepared to make Haryana a prosperous, self-reliant and developed state.

With this objective, the CM said that he held discussions on Monday with “all legislators of the state” and reiterated that the journey towards a developed Haryana will begin from every assembly constituency.

“Under this initiative, every MLA will act as a ‘vision champion’ for his or her constituency by identifying local challenges, opportunities and development priorities and preparing a development action plan,” Saini said.

The CM said that the state government has set several ambitious targets for 2047 and that under “meri viksit vidhan sabha” campaign, all MLAs will visit their respective constituencies in July and August to directly interact with people.

“The legislators will seek suggestions from villages, wards, farmers, youth, women, industries, self-help groups and social organisations. Based on these inputs, a people-centric road map for a ‘Viksit Haryana’ will be prepared,” he said.

Approval to nursery rules to regulate sale of planting materials

The cabinet approved Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Rules-2026 in order to provide a complete regulatory system for the management and monitoring of horticulture nurseries in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The rules specify the process for applying, granting, renewing and adding categories in nursery licences. They also define minimum nursery standards, record keeping, and QR-based disclosure of the planting material being sold.

The rules will apply to horticulture nurseries dealing with fruit plants, vegetables, tubers, spices, condiments, flowers, ornamental plants, medicinal and aromatic crops, and such other plants as may be declared by the government, by notification, to be horticulture plants. The rules aim to ensure the production and availability of quality planting material across all major horticultural crops in the state.

Nod to increase non-official members in women’s panel

The cabinet also approved to promulgate Haryana State Commission for Women (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 in order to amend Section 3(2)(b) of the Haryana State Commission for Women Act, 2012 and increase the number of non-official members of the panel from five to seven.

The government said that due to enhanced legal awareness, improved accessibility and increased public confidence, the number of complaints and representations received by the commission has risen substantially in recent years. As a result, the workload and responsibilities of the commission have expanded significantly, especially in cases related to domestic violence, sexual harassment, cybercrime, and other women-related issues.