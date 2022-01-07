Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MeT predicts heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir; may disrupt surface, air traffic

As weather improved on Thursday across Kashmir after snowfall, Met has predicted another spell of heavy snowfall as another western disturbance is heading towards Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours
A man clears snow from his vehicle at snow-clad Patnitop as the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, in Ramban on Thursday. The MeT office has issued an orange level warning and predicted fresh heavy to very heavy snowfall. (ANI)
Jan 07, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

As the weather improved on Thursday across Kashmir after the snowfall, the Met office has predicted another spell of heavy snowfall as another western disturbance is heading towards J&K in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office has issued an orange level warning and predicted fresh heavy to very heavy snowfall.

“As expected, the weather improved significantly in J&K and Ladakh. Another spell of heavy to very heavy rain/snow most likely during January 7 (evening/night) and 8,” said the MeT in an advisory issued on Thursday afternoon.

The MeT office further said that weather could register gradual improvement from January 9 onwards in J&K.

“The snow/rainfall may affect surface and air transportation on January 8. It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots. People are requested not to venture in the avalanche-prone area,” it said.

On Wednesday, the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on the upper reaches and at the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, northern and southern parts of Kashmir. The upper areas of Gulmarg and north Kashmir witnessed more than three feet of snow causing the closure of Srinagar-Gurez, Kupwara-Tanghdar and Srinagar-Leh highways. Due to heavy snowfall, men and machinery were put to service to clear snow from the roads and highways.

Even on Thursday, due to poor visibility, many flights could not land or take-off from the Srinagar airport in the morning hours. However, with the improvement in the weather, the airport became operational.

“The weather has improved now. We are commencing our operations,” tweeted the official handle of Srinagar airport.

Due to fresh snowfall, there was a slight improvement in cold weather but Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded minus 3.5 degrees Celsius during the night followed by minus 0.8 at Pahalgam during the night.

Srinagar recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius during the night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with the harsh period of Chillai Kalan from December 21 which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures during the season followed by 20 more days from Feb 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

