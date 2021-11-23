Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MeT predicts light snow in Kashmir’s upper reaches on Nov 25
chandigarh news

MeT predicts light snow in Kashmir’s upper reaches on Nov 25

There is 40% to 50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme north Kashmir on November 25, MeT official says
A man rows his boat through the Dal lake on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Monday. The Valley is currently witnessing foggy conditions owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir is observing sub-zero temperatures at many places as the weather department has predicted light snowfall in next few days.

Srinagar recorded another cold night with temperature dropping to minus 1.6°C last night. Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a lowest of minus 3.7°C — the coldest place in Kashmir. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather till the end of this month, but there is possibility of rain and snow within next couple of days.

“The weather is most likely to remain cold and dry till the end of November in entire Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is 40% to 50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme north Kashmir on November 25. Overall, there is no forecast for any major weather event for next two weeks,” said a senior official of IMD in Srinagar.

The Valley is currently witnessing foggy conditions owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage.

IMD officials said the temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance will change the dry weather condition. The cold temperature has led to disruption in power supply owing to overuse of electricity across Kashmir. Officials said the electricity usage has increased that has led to frequent shutdowns across Kashmir.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP