MeT predicts light snow in Kashmir’s upper reaches on Nov 25

Kashmir is observing sub-zero temperatures at many places as the weather department has predicted light snowfall in next few days.

Srinagar recorded another cold night with temperature dropping to minus 1.6°C last night. Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a lowest of minus 3.7°C — the coldest place in Kashmir. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather till the end of this month, but there is possibility of rain and snow within next couple of days.

“The weather is most likely to remain cold and dry till the end of November in entire Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is 40% to 50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme north Kashmir on November 25. Overall, there is no forecast for any major weather event for next two weeks,” said a senior official of IMD in Srinagar.

The Valley is currently witnessing foggy conditions owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage.

IMD officials said the temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance will change the dry weather condition. The cold temperature has led to disruption in power supply owing to overuse of electricity across Kashmir. Officials said the electricity usage has increased that has led to frequent shutdowns across Kashmir.

