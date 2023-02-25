Metro best solution for Chandigarh tricity’s traffic congestion, reiterates RITES

Having completed its study for a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has once again proposed metro as the best mass rapid transport system (MRTS) to tackle tricity’s growing traffic congestion. RITES has proposed a 39-km metro network, spread across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, to decongest the tricity. (HT File Photo)

The final report with the recommendations, submitted during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday, has been accepted by the administration.

RITES has proposed a 39-km metro network, spread across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, while steering clear of the heritage sectors – Sector 1 to 30.

As per the report, the proposed metro network comprises two corridors to be implemented in two phases. While the first corridor — from Chandigarh’s Grain Market Chowk to Panchkula — will be 22.5-km long, the second will run from Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh to Saneta village in Mohali, with a total length of 16.5 km.

Speaking to HT, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “RITES has presented its final report and we have accepted it. Some minor changes have been suggested that will be rectified by next week. The proposed metro corridors run outside the heritage sectors. Now, we will hold a meeting with the administrator, and the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the next course of action regarding metro. Thereon, the proposal will be forwarded to the Union urban development ministry.”

The mobility plan readied by RITES has been divided into short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals, with focus on improving parking management, junctions, pedestrian infrastructure, road infrastructure, local bus system, intermodal interchanges and integrated freight complexes.

With a population of over 12 lakh and 15 lakh registered vehicles, Chandigarh has the highest density of vehicles per household in the country, leading to acute traffic problems. Then, over 2 lakh vehicles moving on tricity and inter-state routes also cross the city daily, exacerbating the congestion.

The comprehensive mobility plan, allotted to RITES Limited in December 2021, is aimed at resolving this burgeoning problem.

Metro plan rejected by central govt previously

Notably, RITES had also recommended metro in its first report readied in 2009. But eight years later, the Union home ministry had rejected the project in 2017 and asked the UT administration to look for alternative models of transport. The ministry’s contention was that metro was not viable in Chandigarh due to the city’s size. Also, its ₹14,000-crore cost was not financially feasible. Besides, neither Punjab nor Haryana had given their consent in writing.

But since the metro plans were shelved, the administration has not been able to opt for any other alternative, such as monorail, skybus or metrolite. A flyover, underpass and an elevated rotary at the Tribune Chowk, approved and funded by the Union government, has been stuck in legal wrangles, while the ring roads around the tricity have also yet to see light of the day.

Major suggestions by RITES

A robust mass rapid transport system like metro to encourage more people to switch from private vehicles to public transport

A stronger network of footpaths, cycle lanes and public bike sharing scheme, in terms of both quantity and quality, across the tricity, to encourage more non-motorised transport (NMT) takers

18 underpasses at major intersections in city, mostly on Madhya Marg, that see heavy traffic

Geometric improvements at 12 intersections for better traffic flow

Identifying six busiest bus corridors in the city, RITES has suggested that the stops on these routes be reduced for smooth flow of traffic.

