Metro: Chandigarh awaits Haryana’s share for DPR

While Punjab has already paid its share for the preparation of an alternative analysis report (AAR) and a detailed project report (DPR) for the Tricity Metro project, the UT administration is still awaiting Haryana’s contribution.

Punjab had paid its share of ₹ 1.37 crore on August 25. An equal amount is awaited from Haryana. (ht file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab had paid its share of ₹1.37 crore on August 25. An equal amount is awaited from Haryana.

On the other hand, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), which will prepare the DPR, has sought written consent from the UT administration before starting work.

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is around ₹10,570 crore, of which 20% will be paid by the states, 20% by the Centre and remaining 60% by the lending agency.

A senior officer from Haryana, who is dealing with project said, they were still deciding on whether to give the funds through Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) or generate a new head.

A senior officer of the UT administration said, “Punjab gave its share through the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Once, we get funds from Haryana, we will give consent to RITES for preparing the DPR.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July, the Chandigarh administration had decided that it would take on board all stakeholders – Haryana and Punjab – in preparation of the AAR and DPR for Metro Rail as per the guidelines of central government.

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro Project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. The first phase will now start from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and end at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, Metro has been proposed on three routes — Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second phase, which will be developed after 2037, Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km). The tracks will mostly run overground.

It was decided that RITES will make the AAR and DPR for the project at an estimated cost of ₹6.54 crore. Both reports will be ready by March 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail