Metro connectivity between Gurugram-Faridabad on anvil

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram is being considered on a double-decker viaduct in arrangement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Double decker viaduct is a three-tier transportation solution entailing carrying the highway flyover at the first level, the metro rail at the second and the existing highway at the ground level. (HT File)

Stating this during the 51st meeting of the board of directors of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), the chief secretary, who is also the chairperson of HMRTC, said the board has given nod to metro connectivity from Rajiv Chowk to Panchgaon. The total length of the MRTS alignment will be approximately 35 kilometres with 20 stations. The 28.5km long metro project between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram, has been included in PM Gati Shakti Projects. This project is already approved by the Public Investment Board (PIB) and is now with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) for final approval.

He said that the government of NCT, Delhi, will be requested to give clearance for DPR from Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) - Shahjahanpur- Neemrana- Behror (SNB) and Sarai Kale Khan (SKK)- Panipat RRTS corridors. The NCT will also be urged to provide financial commitments for these projects. The projects will provide an efficient and environment-friendly transport system for daily commuters as well as the general public. It will also give impetus to commercial development in Gurugram and its nearby area.

Kaushal said the number of commuters riding the Gurugram Metro has gone up to 42,000 passengers per day in this financial year from 8,500 passengers per day last year. The metro rail has thus performed well in the last 10 months by earning a revenue of ₹34.24 crore in 2022-23 (up to January) as against ₹6.78 crore in the corresponding period in 2021-2022. He said the revenue has increased due to a rise in ridership as well as other commercial and marketing activities.

The chairman asked the HMRTC to constitute a committee to find new ways and means to increase ridership by providing last-mile connectivity for the daily users and to garner more non-fare revenue by developing parking lots, auctioning or tendering advertisements and rentals.