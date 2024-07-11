Metro project: Punjab govt agrees to give land for depot in New Chandigarh

In another milestone for the Metro project, the Punjab government has agreed to provide 50 acres in New Chandigarh for the construction of a depot, provided it does not fall in Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA)-protected areas. As per the plan, construction for the first phase of the Metro project in Chandigarh will begin in 2017 and end by 2034, while Phase 2 development will start post-2037. (HT Photo)

Land notified under Section of PLPA are treated as forests and entitled to protection under the 1980 Forest Conservation Act.

A senior official of the Punjab government, who is dealing with the project, said, “We have no issue in releasing 50 acres for the construction of a depot, but at present, we are checking with the forest department to ensure that it falls in de-listed area.”

“Once we get clearance from the forest department, we will intimate the UT administration,” he added.

The depot will be used for carrying out inspection and maintenance works.

According to the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), while one depot was to come up in New Chandigarh, another was proposed in Zirakpur. However, the Punjab government has refused to provide land in Zirakpur. In place of it, an alternative depot will come up in Sector 27, Panchkula, for which the Haryana government has given its nod.

As per the plan, construction for the first phase of the Metro project will begin in 2017 and end by 2034, while Phase 2 development will start post-2037.

The first phase includes three routes: Sultanpur, New Chandigarh, to Sector 28, Panchkula (34 km); Sukhna Lake to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali ISBT and Chandigarh airport (41.20 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13.30 km), apart from a 2.5 km long depot entry.

In Phase 2, which will be developed after 2034, a 25 km line has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), also with a mostly elevated network.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) had recently given its nod to run the Metro lines in heritage sectors (1 to 30) underground. With the project going underground in heritage sectors, the cost will go up by ₹8,000 crore, which means the total project cost will be nearly ₹19,000 crore.”