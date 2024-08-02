MHA denies CM Mann Paris travel, cites security concerns

Citing security concerns, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has not granted clearance to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his planned visit to Paris to support the Indian Hockey team in the Olympics. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

CM Mann, who holds a red diplomatic passport that typically allows for expedited visa processing, had sought political clearance from the MHA for his Paris visit to cheer up the hockey team, which is set to play its first quarterfinal match in the ongoing Olympics on August 4. With a significant number of the players hailing from Punjab, Mann was eager to show his support in person but the Centre cited security concerns related to his status as a Z+ security protectee.

The Union ministry’s decision reflects the stringent security measures in place to ensure his safety during the international travel, which ultimately prevented him from making the trip. “Paris is too much crowded as several people have thronged the city for Olympics. The Punjab chief minister needs maximum security in view of various threats, thus the MHA has not given nod for the visit. It was not possible to arrange Z+ security at a short notice according to the MHA,” confirmed a Punjab official, wishing not to be named.

The chief minister on Friday congratulated the Indian Hockey contingent for the historic win over Australia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. In a message, he stated that India drubbed Australian squad after a gap of 52 years. He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India had defeated Australia by 3-2. Mann highlighted that Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match.

The CM envisioned that this historic win would pave the way for restoring the pristine glory of the national game in the country.