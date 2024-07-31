Mid-night attack: Two students attacked with iron rods, sticks in PU’s Hostel No 6

Two students at Panjab University’s Hostel No 6 were brutally assaulted with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons by a group from the varsity around 12.45am on Tuesday. The victims, Vishal Malik, 25, a PhD student, and Azad Singh, 21, a UICET student, suffered multiple injuries. (HT Photo)

The victims, Vishal Malik, 25, a PhD student, and Azad Singh, 21, a UICET student, suffered multiple injuries.

Malik, who hails from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Singh, who is from Churu in Rajasthan, said that around midnight, they heard knocks on the door, which they initially ignored. When it didn’t stop, they opened the door, upon which they were confronted by four to five men, armed with sharp-edged weapons, sticks, iron rods, and even a pistol. The assailants struck Malik in the head with a stick, causing him to collapse while Singh was attacked with an iron rod, resulting in a severe injury to his hand.

The attackers were later identified as Hrithik Kasana, Adarsh Kasana, Karish Sheoran, Arnav, Aryan Goyal, Harsh Bhidu, and others, all associated with University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

As the victims cried out for help, other hostel residents rushed to their help and took them to the hospital for treatment.

A case had been registered under Sections 190/191(2)/191(3) (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing harm), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 333 (trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

PU dean student welfare Amit Chauhan said, “The chief warden will submit the report on the incident, after which we will constitute a committee to probe the incident. We will ensure that strict action is taken against the violators.”