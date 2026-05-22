Migrant caught with 9-kg ganja at Ludhiana railway station

A 31-year-old migrant labourer carrying 9-kg ganja was arrested at the Ludhiana railway station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday. Identified as Avdesh Mandal, the accused was returning from his native place in Purnia, Bihar.

Identified as Avdesh Mandal, the accused was returning from his native place in Purnia, Bihar. (HT Photo)

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According to GRP officials, the accused was bringing the drug to make some quick bucks. “He told us during the initial interrogation that he works at a brick kiln here. He came to know about a ganja supplier back home and thought of it as an opportunity to make some extra money. SSo, he decided to carry it with him this time,” said Inspector Palwinder Singh, Ludhiana in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Agency.

“He is himself addicted to it and had colleagues who used ganja,” he added. The GRP has registered a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act against Avdesh.

The police produced him in a court and secured his one-day remand for further investigation.