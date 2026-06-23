Migrant worker falls off bridge after car hits scooter, dies; cousin injured in Ludhiana

A 32-year-old scooterist was killed after he was thrown nearly 25 feet off the Dhuri railway line bridge on the Southern Bypass when a car hit his two-wheeler early on Monday, police said. His cousin, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the accident. 32-year-old Vipin Yadav from Bihar fell nearly 25 feet from Dhuri railway bridge. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vipin Yadav, a resident of Dugri Phase-I and a native of Bihar. His cousin, Raja Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to police, Vipin and Raja were on their way to meet a relative near Ishar Nagar around 5.15 am when a car coming from the opposite direction struck their scooter while they were descending the bridge.

Accoring to police, the impact threw Vipin off the bridge, while Raja fell on the road along with the scooter and suffered injuries. Passersby rushed to help and tried to shift Vipin to a hospital, but he had died by then. The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, in-charge of Marado police post, said, “The body has been sent to the civil hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against the unidentified car driver, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle.” Vipin worked at Baba Chicken in Ludhiana and was the sole breadwinner of his family, including his parents, wife and four daughters, who live in his native village in Bihar.