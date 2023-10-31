Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

A migrant labourer, hailing from Pradesh, was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. This is the third such attack in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Operations underway after the terror attack in Pulwama. (HT Photo)

The attack comes a day after a terrorist of The Resistance Front (RTF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) shot a police inspector thrice while he was playing cricket in Srinagar, critically injuring him. The cop, Masroor Ahmad Wani, was operated upon on Sunday and is recovering.

While five labourers were injured in the two earlier attacks, this is the first casualty of a migrant labourer in a terrorist in Kashmir this year,

Last year, eight migrants were killed in targeted attacks across Kashmir, which had caused panic among the non-locals, especially labourers working in Kashmir.

Police identified the deceased as Mukesh Kumar, and his bullet ridden body was recovered from Tumchi, Nowpora village.

Police said that the area from where the body was recovered had been cordoned off.

“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off,” police posted on micro-blogging platform “X”.

According to locals, Much was employed in apple orchards.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condoled the killing of labourer and said it will not go unpunished.

“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border,” Sinha said in a statement.

On July 13, three migrant labourers from Bihar were injured in an attack in Gagren, Shopian. Soon after the attack, station house officer, inspector Ghulam Jeelani Bhat, was attached to range police headquarters, Anantnag, and an inquiry was initiated against him.

On July 7, two migrant labourers were injured in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town, the first targeted attack on non-locals in Kashmir this year.

Though no militant group took responsibility for the attacks on migrants, police suspect the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba and TRF cadres.

On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, working as a security guard at an ATM was shot dead by militants at Achen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On May 29, Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, who was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park , was shot dead near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Most of the attacks are being investigated by state investigation agency and state investigative unit of Kashmir police

Political leaders of the valley have condemned the attacks.

“Migrant workers leave their families to earn their livelihood. To see them being targeted is heartbreaking. Condemn the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today. Deepest condolence to his family,” Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti posted on “X”.

Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone said in a statament that the scourge of violence is back again. “Senseless brutal attack on a police officer yesterday and the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today is indicative of the desperation of these brutal thugs,” the statement read.

“Killing of non-local labourer Mukesh Kumar in Kashmir’s Pulwama is highly condemnable. These poor migrant labourers are the backbone of J&K’s economy, who toil in every sphere of life in order to sustain their livelihood & targeting them is against humanity & principles of all religions. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar and urge authorities to ensure everyone in Kashmir feels safe,” Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a post on “X”

Previous attacks

July 13 Three migrant labourers from Bihar injured in an attack in Gagren, Shopian.

July 7 Two migrant labourers injured in terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town

November 11, 2022 A migrant each of Bihar and Nepal injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

November 10, 2022 Body of a migrant labourer found in Soura area of Srinagar

November 3, 2022 Two migrants from UP working at a private school shot at by terrorists. TRF claimed responsibility of the attack.

October 18, 2022 Two migrant workers from UP killed in a grenade attack in Shopian

