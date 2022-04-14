Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal
chandigarh news

Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal

No loss of life or damage to property reported in fourth quake in 20 days; epicentre of 2.8-magnitude tremor near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km from Dharamshala town in Himachal
A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday.

The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The state has experienced four earthquakes in the past 20 days. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24. The third quake measuring 2.5 had struck Mandi on March 28.

Himachal Pradesh falls in the highly sensitive seismic zone and experiences dozens of mild quakes every year.

The biggest earthquake of 7.8-magnitude struck on April 4, 1905, leaving more than 20,000 people dead besides razing habitations in hill towns of Kangra, Dharamshala, Baijnath and Palampur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP