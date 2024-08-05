 Milk producers stage protest outside Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Milk producers stage protest outside Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 06, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The Punjab State Cooperative Secretary Union and milk producers held a protest at the Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana.

The Punjab State Cooperative Secretary Union and milk producers held a protest at the Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana. The protestors accused the plant of severe corruption, highlighting the long-standing issues at both the Ludhiana and Mohali plants where officials are alleged to have embezzled lakhs of rupees worth of ghee and milk powder.

The Punjab State Cooperative Secretary Union and milk producers held a protest at the Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana. (HT File)
The Punjab State Cooperative Secretary Union and milk producers held a protest at the Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana. (HT File)

They also stated that the recent proposal to sell Verka to the Gujarat-based company Amul has further angered the milk producers and the secretary union. Hundreds of milk producers from all over Punjab gathered to voice their concerns.

District president of the union, Jasveer Singh Bhatti stated that the hard-earned money of milk producers is being misappropriated by corrupt officials, which they will not tolerate. The protesters accused Milkfed officials of stripping managing committees of their powers and continuously harassing milk producers with new regulations.

They warned that new milk purchase standards could result in a 50% loss of Verka’s milk supply. Verka has already refused to buy cow’s milk with less than 3.0% fat and buffalo’s milk with less than 5.0% fat. Also, those protesting this decision found the milk purchasing system locked, causing widespread distress among milk producers connected with Verka.

The protesters alleged that recently, a fraud case involving 40 lakh against Verka Ludhiana came to light, but no compensation has been provided, nor have the culprits been punished. The union warned that if the system is not unlocked, they will stage an indefinite protest at the Ludhiana plant starting August 12.

Prominent speakers at the protest included Jasveer Singh Bhatti, District President Jagtar Singh Dehdka from Bharatiya Kisan Union Dakoonda, Tarsem Singh Bassuwal, Charan Singh Noorupura and Gurpreet Noorupura from Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan, former employee leader Rajinder Singh from PAYU, Pavittar Singh Lali from Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, and several other leaders from various farmer unions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Milk producers stage protest outside Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On