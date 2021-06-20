Milkha Singh cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh

Jeev Milkha Singh could not hold back and burst into tears as the mortal remains of India’s legendary sprinter and his father, Milkha Singh, were consigned to flames at the Sector 25 crematorium on Saturday evening.

The 49-year-old golfer, along with his sisters, Dr Mona and Sonia, and wife Kudrat huddled in grief as Milkha was cremated with full state honours.

Milkha’s grandchildren Harjai, Amaan and Amaanat were also present along with other relatives, but his third daughter, Aleeza, could not make it from the US.

Jeev performed the last rites of father Milkha, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion, whose fourth place finish at the 1960 Rome Olympics remains a benchmark for Indian athletics.

A police contingent accorded the legendary track and field athlete the guard of honour. The contingent reversed arms and sounded the last post in the honour of the sprinter, who was also given a gun salute.

The funeral procession started from Milkha’s residence in Sector 8. His body was carried in a bedecked vehicle as fans paid their respects with a heavy heart en route to the cremation ground.

The 91-year-old Olympian died on Friday night after battling Covid for a month, five days after his wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, also succumbed to the virus.

Jeev also penned an emotional post for his late parents on Instagram, saying, “The relationship between a child and their parents never changes. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where in the world you end up living or how much you have accomplished in life. The relationship remains simple, it’s one of unconditional love.”

“As parents, you have been the strength and backbone of our family since as far as I can remember. Together, you have nurtured and supported each one of us with so much love and care, while somehow inspiring an entire nation to dream big and believe that anything is possible if you work hard and dedicate yourself,” Jeev added.

Milkha was dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and his trademark maroon turban and tie, with a photograph of his late wife tucked in his hands as he lay on the pyre.

“You have touched so many lives over the years and the impact you have made on this nation will long be remembered. Being around you has taught me how to be a better father, brother, husband and has made me into a more compassionate and empathetic human being. I love you with all of my heart mom and dad. It’s not going to be easy without you, but I know you’ll be up there, together, protecting us as you have been all our lives,” wrote Jeev.

The Punjab government had declared a one-day state mourning and a holiday as a mark of respect to the legend.

Milkha was bid a tearful adieu in the presence of his family members and several dignitaries, including Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who also paid homage to Milkha at his house, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, state sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and sports director DPS Kharbanda visited Milkha’s house and reached out to his son, Jeev, to share his grief.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Majithia and former Punjab education minister Dr Daljit Cheema were among others who also offered their condolences at Milkha’s residence.