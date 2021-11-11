Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh Pro-Am Day: Delhi’s Kshitij and team claim top honours
Kolkata-based professional Viraj Madappa and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 55.7 on the Milkha Singh Pro-Am Day
Pro Am winners Bandy Singh, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Saurabh Mangat and Padamjit Sandhu at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Delhi-based professional Kshitij Naveed Kaul and his team won top honours at the Milkha Singh Pro-Am Day, a tribute to the legend, during the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2021 held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Kaul’s team won the Pro-Am event with a total score of 55.5. The team comprised amateurs Padamjit Sandhu, Saurabh Mangat and Bandy Singh.

Kolkata-based professional Viraj Madappa and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 55.7. Madappa’s team consisted of amateurs B Chandra Sekhar, Mukesh Sharma and Sachin Bansal.

Local lad Karandeep Kochhar’s team finished second runners-up with a score of 56. Kochhar’s team included amateurs Dalip Kang, Balvinder Singh Mattu and K Raghav Bhandari.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 8 was won by Varun Rao whose shot landed four feet and six inches from the pin.

The prize for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole number 11 was won by Col Ajaytaj whose shot landed five feet and six inches from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 5 was bagged by Pauline Singh whose shot landed one foot and two inches from the centre of the fairway.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole number went to Aman Bhaika whose shot landed one inch from the centre of the fairway.

Sign out