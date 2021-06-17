Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh recovers from Covid, still in PGIMER ICU
chandigarh news

Milkha Singh recovers from Covid, still in PGIMER ICU

Legendary sprinter had tested positive on May 19 and had been in PGIMER ICU in Chandigarh since June 3 after dip in oxygen levels
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Milkha Singh has been moved to a non-Covid ICU in PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre. (HT Photo)

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, has successfully beaten Covid-19, almost one month after he first tested positive for the virus on May 19.

However, he is still in the non-Covid ICU at PGIMER for observation of post-Covid complications.

“Milkha Singh tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday and has been shifted out of the Covid hospital to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of PGIMER. His medical condition is stable and he is recovering,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.

On June 13, his wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, had succumbed to the virus at a Mohali hospital, three weeks after contracting the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP