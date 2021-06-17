Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh recovers from Covid, still in PGIMER ICU
Milkha Singh has been moved to a non-Covid ICU in PGIMER's Advanced Cardiac Centre.
Milkha Singh recovers from Covid, still in PGIMER ICU

Legendary sprinter had tested positive on May 19 and had been in PGIMER ICU in Chandigarh since June 3 after dip in oxygen levels
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, has successfully beaten Covid-19, almost one month after he first tested positive for the virus on May 19.

However, he is still in the non-Covid ICU at PGIMER for observation of post-Covid complications.

“Milkha Singh tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday and has been shifted out of the Covid hospital to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of PGIMER. His medical condition is stable and he is recovering,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.

On June 13, his wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, had succumbed to the virus at a Mohali hospital, three weeks after contracting the infection.

