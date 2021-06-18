Milkha Singh’s health deteriorates in Chandigarh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh’s health worsened on Friday, barely two days after he was shifted out of the Covid intensive care unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Hospital sources said that his condition is critical after he developed fever and his oxygen levels dropped on Thursday night.

Milkha Singh was admitted in the non-Covid medical intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Though the PGI did not issue any release, it is learnt that doctors are keeping a close watch on his health.

“It’s been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away,” read a statement from his family.

Also read: Nirmal Milkha Singh, an unmatched administrator who transformed Chandigarh sports

Milkha contracted coronavirus infection on May 19. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, 85, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Mohali on June 13.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for a week.

He is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.