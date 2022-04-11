Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for the side, scoring a hatttrick of goals.
Denish opened the scoring with a goal in the 8th minute, putting Minerva Academy firmly in control of the contest. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Sanathoi carried the ball from the halfway mark all the way to the goal, finding the back of the net to double the lead.
Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Some loose work in defence gave the side another shot at goal, with Thiyam scoring his first goal. Thiyam showcased great individual skills after a steal on the left flank as he then nutmegged a defender to rush into the box, before side-footing the ball into the far corner.
Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick. It was a long way out, but he decided to take it on and completely bamboozled the goalkeeper, who could merely watch the ball fly past him.
Minerva had earlier beaten Go-Pro Sports Academy, one of the top-ranked academies from Dubai, 6-0 in their first match. Denish and Thiyam scored two goals each for the Minerva Academy to set up the impressive win.
The Mina Cup is being competed across four age categories U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 in the UAE.
Global football giants including English heavyweights Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, Spanish club Barcelona, Austrian Sturm Graz, Mexican Pumas and India’s Reliance Foundation are among the other participating teams.
-
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
-
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
-
Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday. Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
-
Water-guzzler crops emptying aquifer; desertification has farm experts worried
Chandigarh With subsoil water fast depleting in Punjab – the grain bowl of the country, and water-guzzler paddy grown over 30 lakh hectares in summer (kharif season) seen as the main culprit, it's time to re-look at the water-guzzler varieties sown over decades. Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, BS Dhillon recommended a new look to paddy varieties, accepting that the PAU had done a lot and a lot more needs to be done.
-
Third phase of Chandigarh’s public bicycle sharing system by June end
Chandigarh Smart City Limited is all set to launch the third phase of the public bicycle sharing system by the end of June. A total of 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations are expected to be added to the PBS in the third phase in different sectors of the city. In the second phase of the public bicycle sharing, 1,250 bicycles were added, taking the total strength to 2,500.
