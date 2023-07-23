Minerva Academy FC enters history books as first Indian side to lift Gothia Cup

Leaving their mark on the big stage, Minerva Academy Football Club on Saturday ousted their Brazilian opponents Ordin FC 3-1 in the final of the Gothia Cup (U-13), dubbed the “Youth World Cup”. The club became the first from the country to lift the trophy. The winning Minerva Academy FC side members celebrating with the Gothia Cup trophy after winning Saturday’s final in Sweden. (HT Photo)

The side stepped out all guns blazing in the final, being played in Sweden, with Thiyam opening their account in the very first minute of the match. Minerva were further propelled by a goal in the fifth minute scored by Sanathoi.

Thiyam, who was the standout in the team’s title-winning run at the U-12 Mina Cup Dubai last year, found the back of the net again in the 23rd minute to put his side in a comfortable position.

Team director and the man behind the success, Ranjit Bajaj, also accompanied the side to Sweden, where as many as 150 teams from across the world were in contention.

Praising the team’s efforts, Ranjit’s father BR Bajaj said, “Minerva players will gain experience from here which will be useful for Indian football in future. This is a remarkable feat. Top teams from Brazil and Spain are usually favourites to win the tournament, but Minerva did well to stamp their authority. It is a breakthrough for the Minerva bunch as Spanish and Brazilian teams usually dominate in the tournament.”

The side’s dominant display saw them score 46 goals throughout the tournament. Their opponents, in return, found the back of the net only twice. The Indian team had beaten Spain’s Tecnifutbol Academy 2-0 in the semi-final.

Minerva Academy was representing India at the tournament, which has in the past seen participation from the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Xabi Alonso.