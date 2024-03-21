Minerva Academy owner Ranjit feted at Entrepreneurs and Achievers Award
Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj has been on the forefront in nurturing footballers from Chandigarh
Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat honoured Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj at Entrepreneurs and Achievers Award 2024 in Chandigarh. The former footballer and sports promoter has been on the forefront in nurturing footballers from the region.
His academy has produced over 200 footballers who have played in various age-groups in the past. The Gothia Cup triumph being a huge one where India won among 130 countries. Devvrat felicitated 32 outstanding individuals for their excellence in various fields.
It maybe recalled that Minerva Punjab FC has won the I-League. They have been crowned All India Champions of the AIFF U-16 Youth I-League or Nike Premier Cup for three consecutive years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), the U-13 Youth league (2017-18) and U-18 Elite Youth League (2018-19) as well.
In 2018, Minerva created history when they held all national titles across all age groups at the same time.