Mining contractor robbed of 90,000 in Panchkula

At least 18 men allegedly robbed a mining contractor of ₹90,000 after thrashing him and one of his relatives at their crusher plant in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, police said on Saturday.

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Jasbir Singh, a resident of Alipur village, the men had on Friday come on bikes with rods and sticks with an intention of robbery.

“They assaulted me and my maternal uncle Gurmeet. They also took away ₹90,000 from my uncle before fleeing. We managed to catch hold of one of them and handed him over to the police. Two bikes were also found parked outside our office,” Jasbir said.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC at the Raipur Rani police station.