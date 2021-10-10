Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mining contractor robbed of 90,000 in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Mining contractor robbed of 90,000 in Panchkula

The victim told the police that at least 18 men arrived at his crusher plant in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, and assaulted him and his uncle, before snatching of ₹90,000
Police have registered a case under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Code at the Raipur Rani police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

At least 18 men allegedly robbed a mining contractor of 90,000 after thrashing him and one of his relatives at their crusher plant in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, police said on Saturday.

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Jasbir Singh, a resident of Alipur village, the men had on Friday come on bikes with rods and sticks with an intention of robbery.

“They assaulted me and my maternal uncle Gurmeet. They also took away 90,000 from my uncle before fleeing. We managed to catch hold of one of them and handed him over to the police. Two bikes were also found parked outside our office,” Jasbir said.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC at the Raipur Rani police station.

