Mining operations yield 1,023 crore revenue in Haryana

Despite restrictions being imposed in the 2020-21 financial year due to Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana generated ₹1,023 crore revenue from mining operations - 31% more than the corresponding period last year.

According to state mines and geology minister Mool Chand Sharma, rise in revenue generation was the result of stringent steps taken against the mining mafia and reforms introduced in the department to streamline the mining activities.

In 2019-20, the revenue generated from the mining works was ₹702 crore and in 2018-19 the receipts from mining operations hovered around ₹583 crore.

“Though no mining work was done for 26 days due to the lockdown last year, generating ₹1,023 crore revenue is an encouraging development. This is for the first time that the revenue from mining works have crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark,” said Sharma, who also holds the transport department portfolio.

Ensuring availability of construction material at reasonable prices and curbing illegal mining top our agenda, he said. He said that stringent steps were being taken to bring illegal mining to zero level and prevent revenue loss.

“The disposal of pending appeals at government level has been expedited and the focus is on recovery of arrears from contractors and lease holders,” he said.

Sharma said that a special enforcement team, consisting of 55 police officers and employees, has been constituted to prevent illegal mining in Haryana.

The online portal introduced for transportation of minerals is proving to be effective in curbing illegal mining and transportation, he added.

Registration of mineral-filled vehicles has been made necessary, he said, adding that mineral loading will be done according to loading capacity of vehicles to prevent practice of overloading of vehicles.

He said that contracts are being awarded to small mining units and blocks with an intention to increase competition in the area and to give opportunity to small entrepreneurs as well.

To ensure transparency in the process of leasing or contracting mining units, e-auction has been started. He said that auctioning of four mines in Faridabad, where stocks of Yamuna sand are kept, will be done soon.

Apart from this, the process of auctioning empty mines in other districts is also being implemented.