Mining restrictions: Ruing losses, tipper operators start indefinite strike near Ladhowal toll plaza

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for imposing restrictions on sand mining across the state which is having a bad impact on their business, the Ludhiana Tipper Association commenced an indefinite strike against the state government near the Ladhowal toll plaza on Monday.

Decrying the government policies, the tipper/truck operators stated that the sector is reeling under acute losses for the past 80 days, as the government has completely suspended the supply of sand. They alleged that the government is not even allowing them to transport the sand which has been kept at the dumps after the mining.

They rued that people are forced to buy sand and gravel from neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, etc, at a high price, due to which the construction activity has also taken a hit in the state and people are losing their livelihood. They demanded that the government should immediately start the supply from the dumps and bring a new mining policy.

Representing over 400 tipper truck operators in Ludhiana, the president of the association, Mohammad Ilyas, said, “The government has suspended the mining operations throughout Punjab on the pretext of the rainy season, but they are not even allowing the supply from the existing stocks which are over 4.7 million tonnes and the government-approved dry mines also have been closed.”

He said that a tipper of sand which was earlier available at ₹20,000, now costs over ₹40,000 as it is being transported from the mines in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. “Many operators are not even able to make repayment of bank loans availed for purchasing trucks and people of the state are left with no other option than to buy the costlier construction material from neighbouring states,” he added.

The tipper operators/owners stated that they are forced to pay the tax for vehicles which have been put on halt and they are even struggling to pay the school fee of their children.

MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi and MLA (Gill) Jiwan Singh Sangowal visited the protesters and tried to pacify them with an assurance to arrange a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the coming days. But the association stated that they will continue the protest until their demands are fulfilled.

Gogi stated that they have taken up the issue with the CM office and soon a meeting will be arranged between the CM and a delegation of tipper owners to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the association, Ravinder Kumar stated that the indefinite agitation will continue until their demands are fulfilled by the state government.

If required, will protest against AAP in other states: Tipper owners

Vice-chairman of the association, Ramandeep Singh stated that over 2,000 tipper owners have lost their livelihood due to the “poor decision-making ability” of the government.

“We pay taxes to the government in advance. But despite our repeated requests, the government is not paying heed to our demands. If required, we will also raise an agitation and campaign against AAP in other states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where the party is contesting assembly elections.”

