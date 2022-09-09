Mining to disrupt defence layouts in Amritsar: Army rReport

An Indian Army report, prepared on damages caused due to illegal mining in Amritsar district along international border on River Ravi, says such activities are likely to disrupt defence layouts. The report, which was to be submitted in high court on Thursday says the mining would affect the structural integrity/ strength of the bunkers in the proximity. “The mining would cause soil erosion thereby causing bunkers to cave in as also reduce defence potential of the Dhussis,” the report says.

The report was to be submitted in response to a plea in which it was alleged that illegal mining was going on in the vicinity of Ravi in Amritsar district. Taking note of issues raised in the plea, the high court had sought a response from Army. The report could not be taken on record on Thursday as their counsel submitted during the proceedings. They were told by the court to file the same in registry to be taken up on the next date of hearing.

The report says, “the mining of river bed is likely to change the course of the river and alter the depth of the river at various places, thereby disrupting the defence layouts. The mining will also restrict movement space and thereby incur associated delays in reinforcement and counter attacks. The mining will affect the natural drainage of water leading to unpredictable flooding,” the report says. The river which comes from Pathankot side, enters into Pakistan in Amritsar.

It was on August 29, the high court had restrained Punjab government from allowing mining along Ravi river in Pathankot and Gurdaspur, along international border with Pakistan. BSF, in response to mining in the areas of Pathankot and Gurdaspur had told court that besides posing a huge threat to ecology, it is also posing a huge threat to the security of internal border. The presence of unverified labourers at these mining sites and related operation along the international border is perceived to be a security threat, it had added. Army too had told court that ditches and gorges which are formed as a result of illegal mining, facilitates cross border infiltration in these two districts. Unplanned and uncontrolled mining may cause change in the natural water drainage and even change the course of river resulting in army posts being susceptible to floods. Illegal mining has been a facilitating factor towards the nexus between drugs smugglers, terrorists and anti-national elements, operating in the hinterland, nurtured and controlled by Pakistani spy agency, ISI, it had added.

