Minister announces pedestrian overpass, infra upgrade

Punjab’s industry and commerce, investment promotion and NRI affairs minister Sanjeev Arora chaired a high-level review meeting at Bachat Bhawan, unveiling a slew of infrastructure, civic and social reform initiatives aimed at improving urban life in Ludhiana. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora addressing mediapersons at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

To ease traffic congestion near the bus stand and enhance pedestrian safety, Arora proposed the construction of a pedestrian and two-wheeler overpass, directing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to submit a detailed feasibility report. He reviewed the progress of four bridges on the Sidhwan Canal, stating that two will be completed by August 15, with the remaining two by September. He warned the executing agency of penalties for any delay.

The Municipal Corporation was instructed to explore rainwater harvesting systems in city parks to aid groundwater recharge and water conservation. Addressing traffic issues, police commissioner Swapan Sharma informed the minister that all schools have been directed to appoint at least 10 traffic marshals to manage peak-hour congestion. PCR units and local police stations are now actively involved in local traffic control. Sharma also shared updates on the Yudh Nashya Virudh campaign.

Arora also took stock of key infrastructure projects, including the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, Ludhiana-Kharar missing links, Ludhiana-Ropar connectivity, vehicle underpasses at Jalandhar bypass and Dhandari Kalan, beautification and parking under the elevated road and a cycle track project. He emphasised that all projects must meet deadlines and asked officials to resolve administrative issues without delay.

Arora promised to liaise with the health minister to release pending funds for the civil hospital’s upgrade and confirmed that funds for school development projects will be disbursed in August.

He announced that a power infrastructure project to improve electricity supply across Ludhiana and surrounding areas will begin in October, with tenders already floated. He also directed telecom and cable operators to urgently remove dangling wires, calling them both hazardous and unsightly.

He reviewed progress on projects, including a new gym at Guru Nanak Stadium, and praised the deputy commissioner for ensuring the steady pace of development works.

He said the DNA testing to verify the relationships between child beggars and accompanying adults would begin next week as part of efforts to combat child trafficking and exploitation.