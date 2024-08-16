Minister launches ‘Aarambh’ to revolutionise early childhood education On the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh launched "Programme Aarambh" to revolutionise early childhood education. (HT Photo)

On 78th Independence Day celebrations, cabinet minister Balkar Singh on Thursday launched programme ‘Aarambh’ to revolutionise early childhood education, by district administration in collaboration with Rocket Learning.

Singh stated that the innovative initiative aimed at transforming early childhood education for children aged three to six years. The programme focuses on the holistic development of young children by engaging parents and caregivers in simple, play-based learning activities.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney mentioned that this initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, Aadharshila and the state’s curriculum framework, recognising the critical importance of early childhood education in brain development and cognitive growth. She highlighted that the programme targets all pre-primary schools and co-located anganwadis in Ludhiana district besides employing a hybrid approach combining in-person and digital interventions. It also focuses on cognitive, pre-literacy, pre-numeracy, social-emotional, and motor skill development.

Cabinet Minister launches ‘Future Tycoons’ startup challenge

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Balkar Singh on Thursday also launched the Future Tycoons Startup Challenge programme by district administration in collaboration with Startup Punjab, a Punjab government’s nodal agency responsible for developing startup ecosystem in the state.

He said that this project is aimed at encouraging students, youth, women, specially abled individuals, and the public belonging to Ludhiana to propose new ideas, concepts, or plans for their dream projects. The administration will provide full support to help turn these ideas into reality.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney added that the goal is to empower those with the best ideas and transform them into successful business leaders by providing seed money for their ventures. The district bureau of employment enterprises will be the executive agency of the project. She highlighted that after submission of the best ideas, concepts, and plans from future entrepreneurs, a jury will select winners in different categories. The winners will receive cash prizes along with seed funding, investment assistance from angel investors, loans and subsidies, and registration on start-up portals.

She further said that the project aims to boost innovative start-ups in health, education, agriculture, information technology and other sectors. The registrations are open till September 16, 2024.

Local bodies minister Balkar Singh lists major achievements of AAP government

HT Correspondent

Ludhiana

The Minister of Local Bodies, Balkar Singh, hoisted the National Flag at the PAU grounds on Thursday.

During the event, Singh highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in the last 28 months of its regime and emphasised the commitment to transforming the state into a vibrant and prosperous Punjab.

Accompanied by MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Jeevan Singh Sangowal, Daljit Singh Grewal, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Kulwant Singh Sidhu, ADGP Mohnish Chawla, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the minister after hoisting the tricolour inspected the parade and stated that great martyrs and freedom fighters including Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh have made unparalleled sacrifices for the sake of independence. It is also a matter of great pride that maximum sacrifices during the independence struggle were of Punjabis, who are always frontrunners in safeguarding the interests of the country.