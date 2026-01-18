Minister takes stock of potash exploration in Punjab

With the objective of fast-tracking potash exploration in the state and addressing India’s heavy reliance on imported potash, the Punjab government has intensified efforts to strengthen domestic mineral resources critical for agriculture. Potash refers to a group of water-soluble mined or manufactured salts that contain potassium, primarily used as fertilisers to boost plant health and crop yield. (Reuters file photo)

A high-level review meeting was convened to take stock of progress, identify future priorities and firm up timelines for exploration across key potash bearing regions of Punjab.

Punjab mining and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal chaired the meeting at the Main Secretariat here, with senior officers of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the state department of mines and geology.

The meeting reviewed the status of completed exploration blocks, ongoing drilling activities during Field Season 2025-26 and proposed reconnaissance and preliminary exploration programmes for Field Season 2026-27 with special focus on Fazilka and Muktsar districts, where significant potash potential has been identified.

Briefing the minister, the GSI informed that G4 stage exploration had been completed in Qabarwala and Shergarh-Dalmirkhera blocks, with geological memorandums already handed over to the state government.

Following state consent, an amalgamated Shergarh-Sherawala-Ramsara-Dalmirkhera block had been put to auction for composite licence in the sixth tranche by the ministry of mines, with results awaited. It was further shared that drilling was underway in Rajpura-Rajawali and Gidranwali-Azimgarh blocks at six sites, of which five had been completed and final reports were expected by April after chemical analysis.

Responding to the minister’s query on full basin coverage, the GSI officers shared that the entire evaporite basin of Punjab was being surveyed through geophysical methods and an area of about 50 square kilometre had already been identified for detailed exploration, for which Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited will submit a project to the ministry.

Appreciating the sustained and scientific efforts, Goyal directed that all ongoing drilling and mapping work during Field Season 2025-26 be expedited and proposed blocks for 2026-27 be completed strictly on schedule.

Highlighting the larger public interest, the minister said, “Potash is a critical input for agriculture and today India imports nearly 99% of its requirement. Any success in potash exploration and future production in Punjab will directly benefit our farmers, strengthen national food security and give a major push to the state and national economy. The Punjab government is fully committed to supporting every scientific effort that helps the country move towards self-reliance in this vital mineral.”

Prominent among those present in the meeting were senior GSI officers: Shrimati Gupta, deputy director general, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh; directors Sushree Mishra and Aprajeeta Bhatacharji; and officers of the Punjab department of mines and geology: chief engineer Hardeep Singh Mehndiratta and assistant geologist Paras Mahajan.