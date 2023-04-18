Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out at restaurant in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The market hosts a large number of commercial establishments, including eateries, banks, showrooms, and office of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust

: Panic gripped people in the Feroze Gandhi market on Monday evening after a minor fire broke out in th e kitchen on the first floor of a restaurant.

The restaurant named The Table is located at the backside of the district session courts.

Two tenders of fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames in 45 minutes.

The customers who were having food at that time were rescued immediately after a lawyer spotted dark clouds emanating from the kitchen.

The lane housing the restaurants faces heavy footfall of visitors and other establishments are located in close proximity.

Fire department officials said that while the actual reason behind the fire is not clear, a short circuit might be the reason behind the fire. Fire department official Atish Rai said no human injury has been reported.

Fire breaks out at industrial unit

A minor fire broke out in an auto spare part unit in Muradpura area near Gill road on Monday afternoon. The fire which broke out on the second floor of the factory engulfed the cardboard material lying there.

At the time of the incident, around 50 workers were inside the building having four floors. No injury was reported in the incident. It took two tenders of the fire brigade to douse the flames. Almost half of the second floor of the unit was gutted in the fire.

