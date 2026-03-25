Minor girl gives birth to baby in Charkhi Dadri

A 16-year-old girl gave birth to a baby at civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri on March 22, raising serious concerns of sexual assault and teenage pregnancy, police said. The child welfare officials said that the teenager continues to receive medical treatment and psychological support. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the minor girl, a Class 8 drop out, developed health complications and was admitted to Charkhi Dadri civil hospital on the evening of March 21, and the next morning, she delivered a baby. Police officials said that the girl could not disclose details about the pregnancy or identity of the accused due to her fragile physical and emotional condition.

Charkhi Dadri Sadar police station house officer (SHO) said that based on a statement given by girl’s mother, an unknown person has been booked under rape charges and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Police said that the girl’s family refused to accept the new-born baby. District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Hanwant Singh said that the new-born baby was shifted to Rohtak’s PGIMS from a private hospital in Charkhi Dadri.

As per information, the minor girl has three sisters and two brothers. Her parents are labourers. The child welfare officials said that the teenager continues to receive medical treatment and psychological support.