Minor ragpicker loses leg after being crushed by speeding car in Ludhiana

A minor ragpicker lost his leg, while his friend was critically injured when an over-speeding car allegedly crushed the two near Dholewal, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Sonu, 16, and Monu, 10, were stuck between the front tyres and engine of the car. The incident happened on in Ludhiana Monday night. (Getty images)

The victims, identified as Sonu, 16, and Monu, 10, were stuck between the front tyres and engine of the car. The incident happened on Monday night.

The locals rescued the victims and rushed them to the hospital. Sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The boys are homeless and used to sleep under Jagraon bridge. They used to collect empty bottles and polythene from roadsides.

The Division number 6 police have seized the car, but the driver Mukesh Kumar, who is a cook at a chicken shop near Dholewal, managed to escape.

According to the eyewitnesses, the victims were collecting empty bottles from the roadside when the car hit the boys and dragged them for at least 20 meters. The boys were stuck between the front tyres and engine of the vehicles. The locals gathered there after hearing the cries of the boys.

The locals tried hard to rescue the boys who were struck under the car and had to turn over the vehicle to rescue the boys.

One of the eyewitnesses said that one leg of the younger boy was severed, while the other one also suffered severe injuries.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the car belongs to a customer who came to Tilak Chicken shop and parked the car on the roadside.

The owner of the shop asked Mukesh to park the vehicle in front of the shop. He lost control over the vehicle and crushed the children.

The ASI added that the police lodged an FIR against the accused, who is on the run. A hunt is on for his arrest.

